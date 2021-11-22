One Death, 60 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There has been another COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 90s has died. To date, 107 people have died in the province from COVID-19 since the pandemic began

The province is also reporting 60 new cases of the virus and 88 recoveries since the last update on Friday. There are 35 new cases in Central Zone, 18 in Northern Zone, six in Western Zone and one in Eastern Zone.

There are no new cases in East Cumberland Lodge, a long term care home in Pugwash. In all, 32 residents and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19; three residents have died.

There are 193 active cases of the virus; 16 people are in hospital, including seven in ICU.