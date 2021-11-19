One Death and 27 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There has been another death related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions has died in Northern Zone. That raises the number of people who have died from the virus in the province to 105 since the pandemic began. The woman was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash. Another resident of the East Cumberland Lodge has tested positive for COVID-19. To date, 32 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive. Three residents have died.

The province is also reporting 27 new cases of the virus and 40 recoveries. There are 13 new cases in Central Zone, seven in Western Zone, six in Northern Zone and one in Eastern Zone. There are now 223 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia; 15 people are in hospital, including 7 in ICU.