The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness today reported a death related to COVID- 19. A woman in her 50s in Central Zone passed away.

The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 11. .

All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,256,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 527,619 Nova Scotians received their second dose.