One Death, Seven New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

There has been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 60’s in Western Zone died. It is the 94th death from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began.

The province is also reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries.

Four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is Northern Zone and is under investigation.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and under is under investigation.

There are 50 active cases of COVID-19, no one is in hospital.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,418 tests.