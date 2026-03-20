One Local Producer says It has been Good Start to the Maple Season

Jason Haverkort, owner and operator of Haveracres Maple Farm in St. Joseph’s, said the start of the maple season is looking good so far.

Haverkort said the snowfall in January and February made things a little tough when the operations got started this year.

With the dry weather last summer, he said trees didn’t heal last year’s tap holes. Haverkort said what the end of the season will look like is still up in the air, noting just because they have a good couple of weeks doesn’t mean things will pan out by the end of the season, which is usually mid to late April.