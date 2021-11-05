One Man Dead in an ATV Crash in Guysborough County

There has been a fatal off-highway vehicle crash on Highway 211 in Port Bickerton.

Guysborough County District RCMP were notified of the collision at 6:15 Thursday evening. Fire Department and EHS personnel were also called to the scene. RCMP say the ATV had been travelling east on the highway when it left the road, went into the ditch and hit a power pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the ATV, a 30-year-old Guysborough County man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, the investigation is continuing. Highway 211 was closed for about eight hours but has now reopened.