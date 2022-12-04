One man dies and a woman seriously injured in Two Car Crash in James River

Antigonish County District RCMP say one person is dead and another has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a two car collision in James River.

Police say the crash occurred at 4:30 Saturday afternoon in a construction zone on Highway 104 near exit 30 involving a Toyota Yaris and a Toyota Corolla. The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver and lone occupant of the Corolla, a 58-year-old Lower South River man was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Yaris, a 21-year-old Trenton woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS personnel.

A traffic reconstructionist was called to the scene; the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours.