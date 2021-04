There’s been a fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle in Guysborough County. RCMP say at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were notified of an ATV collision on Sonora Road in Sherbrooke.

Police and EHS personnel were dispatched to the scene, where a man had become trapped underneath his ATV. The driver and sole rider on the ATV, a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist visited the crash site; the investigation is continuing