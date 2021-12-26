One man Dies in a Fire in Pictou

A house fire in Pictou early Saturday morning has claimed the life of a 74-year-old man. RCMP were called to the scene on Marine Street shortly before 1:20 a.m. The residence was engulfed in flames when officers arrived. Police say officers found the man, a resident of Pictou, next day inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the blaze, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.