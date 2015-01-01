One Man Dies in a Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP say a 66-year-old Merigomish man is dead following a single vehicle motorcycle crash over the weekend on Highway 4 in Broadway.

Police say officers, fire and EHS personnel were called to the scene around 4:25 Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say officers learned the motorcycle had been travelling on Highway 4 when the bike left the roadway and collided with a power pole. The driver and sole rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP reconstructionist was called to the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Highway 4 was closed for several hours.