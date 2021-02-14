One man dies in ATV Crash in Mulgrave

Port Hawkesbury RCMP say a 57-year-old Mulgrave man has died in an ATV collision this weekend. Police say they were called to the scene at 11:45 Saturday morning on Mill Street in Mulgrave. When officers arrived, they found an injured man in the roadway. The driver and lone occupant of the ATV was transported by EHS to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province; active cases have fallen to 9. http://bit.ly/3jOrC9O
One man dies in ATV Crash in Mulgrave3:52 pm | Read Full Article
One New Case of COVID-19 Reported in Nova Scotia12:54 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19. The new infection is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. The number of active cases of the virus has again fallen to single digits. There are 9 active cases, […]
Sports Roundup – February 146:39 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS U16: Cabot Highlanders shut out the Admirals 3-0 in Port Hawkesbury. Today, they host the Voyageurs at 12:30. U18: Weeks Majors were edged out 4-3 by the Valley Wildcats, and the CB West Islanders lost 3-1 to Steele Subaru. Today, the Wildcats host Weeks at 2:45 in Berwick, and the Islanders face Steele […]