One man dies in ATV Crash in Mulgrave

Port Hawkesbury RCMP say a 57-year-old Mulgrave man has died in an ATV collision this weekend. Police say they were called to the scene at 11:45 Saturday morning on Mill Street in Mulgrave. When officers arrived, they found an injured man in the roadway. The driver and lone occupant of the ATV was transported by EHS to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.