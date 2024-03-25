One Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Princeville, Inverness County

Inverness County District RCMP say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Princeville early yesterday morning.

Police say officers, fire and EHS were called to the crash site on Riverside Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers learned a Jeep Gladiator had rolled over.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Eskasoni man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene. RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Examiner Service.