One Man killed in a Two Vehicle Crash near Margaree Forks

Inverness County District RCMP say one man is dead from a two vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 19 near Margaree Forks.

Police, fire department and EHS personnel were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Friday. The collision involved a GMC SUV and a Toyota Prius. A preliminary investigation indicates the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions prior to the crash. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch; the SUV was overturned.

The rear passenger in the Prius, a 78-year-old man from Timberlea was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women in the car, the driver and the passenger from Halifax County sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old woman from Cheticamp, was transported to hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening injuries. Three youths also in the SUV apparently weren’t hurt.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene of the crash; an investigation is continuing. The road was reopened after being closed for several hours.