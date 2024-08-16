One Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash near St. Peter’s

Richmond County District RCMP says a 62-year-old Sydney man is dead in a single vehicle crash east of St. Peter’s near Lynche River.

Police say at 2:40 Thursday afternoon, RCMP officers, local fire departments and EHS personnel were alerted of a motorcycle crash on Highway 4. Investigators learned that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was travelling east on the highway when it left the road.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the crash site, the investigation is continuing.

Highway 4 was partially closed for several hours while investigators were on the scene