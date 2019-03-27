One man sent to hospital following a collision between a Pick-Up and a Horse and Buggy

RCMP are reporting a collision between a pickup truck and a horse and buggy left one man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision took place yesterday on Highway 4 in James River around 2:20 p.m. A pickup truck stuck an eastbound horse and buggy from behind, which ejected the driver of the buggy. The buggy operator was transported by EHS and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The truck’s driver faces a charge of careless and imprudent driving and is expected to appear in provincial court on May 31.