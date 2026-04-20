One Man Taken to Hospital in New Glasgow following a Single Vehicle Crash involving a Motorcycle

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 42-year-old man has been transported to the Aberdeen Hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Trenton Road.
Police say the incident involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle colliding with a tree. Officers, New Glasgow Firefighters and Emergency Health Services were called to the scene late Friday morning, around 11:10 a.m.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have video or dashcam footage is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.