The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases 17.

The case is in the Eastern Zone and is currently under investigation.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,681 Nova Scotia tests yesterday.

As of March 11, health care workers administered 46,891 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 15,655 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.