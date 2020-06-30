One New Case of COVID-19 Identified by Provincial Health Officials

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials have identified one new case of COVID-19.

The new case in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Central Zone is related to travel and the individual had been self-isolating since returning to the province as required.

Premier Stephen McNeil says while progress has been made in reducing the transmission of COVID-19, the reality is Nova Scotia will see more cases. He urged Nova Scotians to continue doing all they can to keep COVID-19 at bay by respecting the rules and following public health advice.

With the new infection, that raises the total number of cases to date to 1,062, 63 have died.