One New Case of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required.

There are now eight active cases of COVID-19, up one from Saturday. One person is in hospital, in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 876 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

The province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says while it is fantastic to see continuing low cases of COVID-19, there are many ways Nova Scotians can play an active role in keeping communities safe. That includes following public health measures, keeping social contacts low and making COVID-19 testing part of your personal protocol.