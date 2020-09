Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The new infection is in the Central Zone and is currently being investigated by Public Health. That raises the number of active cases in the province to four. No one is currently in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 852 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, there have been 80,235 negative test results; 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.