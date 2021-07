Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19 and five recoveries.

The new case is in Western Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 31 active cases of the virus. Two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,832 tests on Monday.

To date, 1,134,591 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine has been administered. Of that amount 415,523 have been second doses.