One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19. There are no new recoveries. The information, from the Provincial Health and Wellness department includes cases from Saturday, July 24th to Sunday, the 26th.

The one new infection is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 13 active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,671 tests on Friday; 2,050 tests on Saturday and 2,179 tests on Sunday.

More than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 559,813 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.