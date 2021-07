There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That raises the number of active cases of the virus to 10. No one is in hospital.

Health and Wellness Department officials say the new cases is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,734 tests

To date, more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 595,726 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.