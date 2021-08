There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and one recovery.

The new infection is in Central Zone and is under investigation.

There are 50 active cases of COVID-19, no one is in hospital.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,739 tests.

To date, 1,435,958 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 682,370 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.