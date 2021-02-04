officials say the new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Departmentofficials say the new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The number of active cases in the province is down to 10. There are two people in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 854 tests on Wednesday.

Since October first, the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic, there have been 495 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Four hundred and eighty-five cases are now resolved.