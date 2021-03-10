There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new case in the Western Zone is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating as required.

There are 24 active cases of the virus, two less than Tuesday. Two people are in hospital, one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,383 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, 42,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 15,086 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.