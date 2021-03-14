One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials say the one case is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. A case reported in Central Zone on Saturday that was under investigation has been removed because of a data entry error. There were four new cases on Saturday, not five.

Nova Scotia has 18 active cases of COVID-19, two less than Saturday.

Premier Iain Rankin says overall, case numbers are staying low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to keep their social circles small, following public health Measures and getting tested. He says as we head into March Break, Nova Scotians need to respect public health guidelines and continue to stay the course.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,456 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.