One New Case of COVID-19 In Nova Scotia; More UK and South African variants of Virus Identified

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are now 29 active cases of the virus, down from 35 on Monday. Four people are in hospital, two of those in ICU.

The province has also announced two more cases of the U-K variant of the virus have been found in Nova Scotia and five more of the South African variant by the National Microbiology Lab.

Two cases of the UK variant are in Western Zone and Central Zone and are connected to a previously reported UK variant. They were tested late last month. One case is resolved, the other is self-isolating.

The five cases of the South African variant are all in the Central Zone. One case is related to travel and the other four are household contacts of the traveller. The case related to travel is now considered resolved, the other four remain in self-isolation.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5, 146 Nova Scotia tests on Monday