There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. The number of active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia remains at 10. There are two people in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the low number of cases is a reflection of the hard work by Nova Scotians and we can’t stop now. He says must continue efforts to contain the virus by following public health protocols as the vaccine is rolled out.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 919 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.