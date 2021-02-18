One New Case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new case is in Western Zone and is currently under investigation. Another case was reported late yesterday connected to the Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School in Halifax Regional Municipality. That person is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. One person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,547 tests on Thursday.