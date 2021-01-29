One new case of COVID-19

The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to decline. Provincial health officials reported one new case, and 9 active cases overall (January 29). The new case is in the Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required. As of Thursday, 14,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 2,714 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

During an update today, the province updated its restrictions for Sports and the arts and culture sector. The number of people able to gather without social distancing for sports games, practices, competitions, and rehearsals and performances is going from 50 to 60.