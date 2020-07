The Pictou County Wellness Centre has ice.

During a report to Pictou Town Council Monday night, Mayor Jim Ryan said one of the facility’s

ice surfaces is up and running. Originally they were looking at sometime in September but the chief operating officer presented a reopening plan and the board accepted. Ryan said the Atlantic Hockey Group is using the ice over the next two weeks as part of the trial period.

As of August 1, a figure skating group and other private rentals will be available.