Inverness County District RCMP say one person is dead following a car-pedestrian collision in Waycobah.

Shortly before 6 Wednesday evening, RCMP, fire and EHS were called to the crash scene on Highway 105. RCMP officers learned that a pedestrian was on the roadway when they were struck by a 2017 Ford Axis that was travelling eastbound.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old Whycocomagh man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, an 84-year-old North Vancouver woman, did not suffer physical injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 105 was closed for several hours following the collision.