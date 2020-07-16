One person dead, Two Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Pictou County

RCMP say one woman is dead in a single vehicle crash in Pictou County early this morning. Police say officers were called to the collision on Egypt Road, in Hillside shortly after 1:35 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation has determined that the car left the road and overturned. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the car, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Egypt Road was closed in both directions while an RCMP collision analyst was on the scene. The road re-opened near 6 this morning.

RCMP are continuing their investigation into the crash