One person dies in a House Fire in Grand River Falls, Richmond Copunty

Richmond County District RCMP responded to a fatal structure fire in Grand River Falls earlier this week.
On April 22 at approximately 6:55 a.m., RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Loch Lomond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, the home was on fire.
After the fire was extinguished, the remains of an adult were located at the scene.
Nova Scotia RCMP Forensic Identification Services and investigators from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service attended the property. At this time, based on information and evidence gathered, criminality is not believed to be a factor.