One person dies in a House Fire in Grand River Falls, Richmond Copunty

Richmond County District RCMP responded to a fatal structure fire in Grand River Falls earlier this week.

On April 22 at approximately 6:55 a.m., RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Loch Lomond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, the home was on fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the remains of an adult were located at the scene.