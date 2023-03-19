One person dies in a Single Vehicle Crash in Pictou County

There’s been a fatal single vehicle crash in Pictou County.

RCMP say early Sunday morning at around 1:43 a.m., officers, Fire Department and EHS personnel were called to the scene of the collision at the intersection of Greenhill Road and Douglas Road in Greenhill. Police say two pedestrians walking along the road discovered the vehicle in a wooded area off the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old Sylvester man was pronounced dead at the scene. A collision reconstructionist was called crash site, and the investigation is ongoing.

The roadway was closed for several hours.