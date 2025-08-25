One Person dies in a Swimming Accident in Pictou County

One person has died in a swimming accident in Pictou County.

RCMP say at 4:30 Friday afternoon, emergency services, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a report of swimmers in distress in the water off Melmerby Beach Provincial Park.

Police say when first responders arrived, it was determined that three swimmers had been brought to shore by lifeguards, but one person was unresponsive. RCMP say the individual that was unresponsive was transported to hospital; officers later learned that person had died.