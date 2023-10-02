One Person dies in Car-Pedestrian Collision in Granton

Pictou County District RCMP say one person is dead following a car-pedestrian collision in Granton on Saturday evening.

Police and EHS were called to the scene around 7:30 that evening on Granton Abercrombie Road. RCMP investigators learned that a Hyundai Elantra was merging onto that road from the Highway 106 off-ramp when it struck a pedestrian on the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old Granton man was pronounced dead at hospital. The driver of the Elantra, a 30-year-old Abercrombie woman and an infant passenger were not physically injured. An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to the scene. Granton Abercrombie Road at the Highway 106 off-ramp as closed for several hours as police investigated.