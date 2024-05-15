One Person Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Lower River Inhabitants

Richmond County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lower River Inhabitants.

On Tuesday evening, just before 6 p.m., RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Highway 104 . Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a Chevrolet Cobalt had left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the Cobalt, a 21-year-old Chapel Island woman, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist visited the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. Highway 104 was closed for several hours