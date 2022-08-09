One person Drowns at Lochaber Lake

RCMP confirmed a drowning yesterday at Lochaber Lake.

RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said Antigonish RCMP received a call to Highway 7 in North Lochaber for a possible drowning at 4:10 p.m. on Monday. Police said a 19-year-old male tried stepping into the water from a dock, went under, and never came back up. The RCMP underwater recover team later arrived and the man was located and pronounced deceased.

Marshall said the death was not deemed suspicious and the matter was turned over to the medical examiner’s office.