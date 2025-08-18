One Person Hurt in a Car-Motorcycle Collision in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say one person was taken to hospital from a two vehicle collision in the town early Friday afternooon.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:05 p-m at the corner of Marsh and Washington Streets.

The collision involved a Subaru Outback car and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

EHS personnel transported a 16-year-old male driver of the motorbike with non-life threatening injuries to the Aberdeen Hospital.

Police continue to investigate.