One Person Hurt in a Car-Motorcycle Collision in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say one person was taken to hospital from a two vehicle collision in the town early Friday afternooon.
Police say the crash occurred at 12:05 p-m at the corner of Marsh and Washington Streets.
The collision involved a Subaru Outback car and a Kawasaki motorcycle.
EHS personnel transported a 16-year-old male driver of the motorbike with non-life threatening injuries to the Aberdeen Hospital.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information, video or dash cam footage of this incident is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.