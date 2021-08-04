One Person hurt in a Two Vehicle Crash in Inverness County

Inverness County District RCMP is investigating a motor vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Judique.

On August 3, at approximately 4:05 p.m., police received notice of a motor vehicle collision. Police, fire and EHS attended the scene where it was determined a dump truck had been travelling south on Hwy. 19 when a dirt bike entered Hwy. 19 from a dirt trail. The dump truck and dirt bike collided and the driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old youth, was ejected.

The youth suffered serious injuries and was transported to local hospital by ambulance. The youth was later transported to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.