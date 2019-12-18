One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say one person was hurt in a two vehicle crash last night at the

intersection of East River Road and Park Street.

Police say a car driven by a 41-year-old Pictou County woman was driving southbound on East River Road when her Toyota van, as it was making a left turn, collided with a northbound Mazda.

The 63-year-old driver of the Mazda was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old driver of the van has been charged with Failing to Yield in the Intersection.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate