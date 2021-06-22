One Person Injured in a Collision on Highway 19 in Port Hood

RCMP say one person was taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 19 at Port Hood.

Police say officers, firefighters and EHS were called to the scene at 7:30 Monday night. RCMP say a car travelling south had been turning left into a parking lot when it was struck by a pick-up truck heading north.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, and the occupants of the pick-up truck, a 36-year-old man and a five-year-old child weren’t hurt.

The passenger in the car, a 12-year-old child sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by Lifeflight. A collision reconstructionist was on scene and the investigation is continuing. That section of Route 19 was closed for several hours.