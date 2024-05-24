One Person Injured in Car-Motorcycle Crash near Canso Causeway

One person was injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Aulds Cove, near the Canso Causeway late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say shortly before 5 p.m., RCMP officers from Antigonish and Inverness Counties, as well as local firefighters and EHS were called to a collision near the 13,100 block of Highway 104.

Investigators learned that a Chevrolet Equinox, travelling east, was negotiating a turn into a gas station when it collided with a Ducati motorcycle heading west.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old Pomquet man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the SUV, an 88-year-old Port Hastings woman, was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for a time while emergency crews were on the scene.