One Person injured in Crash at Barney’s River

A collision in Barney’s River sent a Nova Scotia man to hospital.

At approximately 9 p.m., yesterday Pictou County District RCMP, the Barney’s River Fire Department and EHS responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy. 104 in Barneys River. RCMP officers learned that a Honda Civic travelling on the highway was negotiating the curve, near the fire department building, when it left the roadway and came to rest when it struck the building.

The driver and sole occupant, a 48-year-old Nuttby Mountain man, suffered injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

Police were not advised of the level of injury the man suffered, but confirmed the man was extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life.