The One Person One Record system launched in all Nova Scotia hospitals on Saturday, November 14.

Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said the idea for One Person, One Record came from clinicians during the province’s speak up for health care tour in 2021. With the size of the undertaking, noted Thompson, it took some time to put together, adding One Person, One Record is customized to Nova Scotia.

One Person, One Record, states the province, offers healthcare providers access to a patient’s complete, up-to-date health information from ambulatory clinics, emergency department visits, mental health and addictions treatment and inpatient care. It came online at the IWK Health Centre last December, followed by hospitals and clinics across Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone in May.