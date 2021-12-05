One Person sent to Hospital in Car-Pedestrian Collision in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say one person was taken to hospital from a car-pedestrian
collision on East River Road near McColl Street Friday evening. Police say officers and the town’s Fire Department were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. The pedestrian , a 61-year-old man from Pictou County, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital and later transported to a Halifax hospital. The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man from Pictou County wasn’t hurt.
Officers from the New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team are investigating.
East River Road was closed to traffic between Washington and MacGregor Streets for several hours.