One Person sent to Hospital in Car-Pedestrian Collision in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say one person was taken to hospital from a car-pedestrian

collision on East River Road near McColl Street Friday evening. Police say officers and the town’s Fire Department were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. The pedestrian , a 61-year-old man from Pictou County, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital and later transported to a Halifax hospital. The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man from Pictou County wasn’t hurt.