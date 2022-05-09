Online 50/50 Lottery in Support of Fire Departments in the Province Remains Popular with Nova Scotians

An online weekly 50/50 draw that began two years ago to help volunteer fire departments in Nova Scotia with limited opportunities to fund-raise during the COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong.

It’s coordinated by the Amherst Fire Department. The chair of the Amherst Firefighters Association’s Ways and Means Committee, Andrew Wallis says they were approached by the online platform Rafflebox to take a planned 50/50 draw to their web site.

Wallis says they started the online 50/50 draw with eight fire departments in June, 2020. That has now grown to 265 fire departments, including many locally. Wallis believes there’s a couple of reasons the 50/50 remains popular.

Wallis says in April, there were more than 20,000 players buying 50/50 tickets. Wallis says it is the biggest online 50/50 in the country; and none of this would have been possible without the Rafflebox platform.

Wallis says it is hoping to get approval for an early bird draw and some supplementary prizes at the end of the week.