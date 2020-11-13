Online Booking for COVID-19 Tests Now Available at all Primary Assessment Centres and IWK

During an update from the province, Premier Stephen McNeil said online booking for COVID-19

tests are now available at all primary assessment centres and the IWK. Gargle tests for children are also new available at primary testing centres.

McNeil said this will reduce the time it takes to get tested and it also means getting results sooner. The province announced seven new cases since the last provincial briefing Monday.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said with COVID in other parts of Canada outside the Atlantic bubble, he said there will be ongoing instances of COVID 19 coming into the province. He said the government is planning for such instances as well as the provincial response with things like clear restrictions at the provincial border, rapid access to testing, public health capacity for follow up, and having people follow the public health measures.

The goal is to detect COVID-19 early and prevent wide community spread.